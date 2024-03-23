NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $850.00 to $1,050.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $735.75 and its 200 day moving average is $558.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.