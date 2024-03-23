Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $293.50

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 54.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $347.31 on Monday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

