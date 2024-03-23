Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $144.75

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LEN opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

