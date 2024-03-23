Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $101.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.