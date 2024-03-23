Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $196.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $198.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

