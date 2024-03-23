Critical Contrast: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aryzta and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utz Brands 0 4 9 0 2.69

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Aryzta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

44.2% of Aryzta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aryzta and Utz Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A N/A C$1.18 1.57 Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.82 -$24.94 million ($0.31) -59.89

Aryzta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aryzta and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands -1.73% 6.08% 3.08%

Summary

Utz Brands beats Aryzta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers under the Hiestand, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

