Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.