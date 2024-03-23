Reviewing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glory Star New Media Group and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.13 $26.89 million N/A N/A EVERTEC $694.71 million 3.55 $79.72 million $1.21 31.12

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 11.48% 29.73% 11.61%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

