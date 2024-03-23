Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEE opened at $35.44 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.