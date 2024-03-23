Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target at $31.80

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

