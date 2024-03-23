West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
WFG opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.