West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

