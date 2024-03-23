Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $37.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

