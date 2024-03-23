Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.