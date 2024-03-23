Reynolds Consumer Products’ (REYN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.