R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Insider Activity at R1 RCM
In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.