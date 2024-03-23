R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.