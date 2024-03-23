Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

