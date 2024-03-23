StockNews.com Upgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Hold

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -278.10 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 698,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

