Longeveron Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longeveron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

