Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

