CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

