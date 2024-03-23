CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Down 6.0 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,819. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.