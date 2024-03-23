Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

CLMT stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,698,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

