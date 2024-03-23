Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.