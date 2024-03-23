Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
