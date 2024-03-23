Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

