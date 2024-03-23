Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Braze Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

