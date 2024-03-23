Financial Review: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Invivyd and Peak Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 1 1 0 2.50 Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invivyd presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.89%. Given Invivyd’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.55) -2.81 Peak Bio $610,000.00 0.19 -$13.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Invivyd and Peak Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peak Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd.

Volatility and Risk

Invivyd has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invivyd and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -56.04% -51.24% Peak Bio N/A N/A -103.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invivyd beats Peak Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

