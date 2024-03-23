GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Critical Analysis

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -53.69% -24.39% Gladstone Capital 63.05% 11.59% 6.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 6.00 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $86.43 million 5.21 $42.67 million $1.44 7.19

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 7.13, indicating that its stock price is 613% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.