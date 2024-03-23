Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock worth $592,308. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.