Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 508.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.48).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.30) to GBX 485 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

AV stock opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.30) on Monday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 483.90 ($6.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,323.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 8,918.92%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 10,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,946.25). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,977.72). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

