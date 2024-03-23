Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

