Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,178 shares of company stock worth $15,991,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

