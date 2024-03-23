Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Synlogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

SYBX stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

