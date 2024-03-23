Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $370.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

