StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.70.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STEP

StepStone Group Trading Down 4.0 %

STEP stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.