Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

