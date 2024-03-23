Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of WGO opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

