Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 530

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 388 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.92. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 389 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.