Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 530

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
LON:ATYM opened at GBX 388 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.92. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 389 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
