Bank of America Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $17.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,016,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,976,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

