Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an inline rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

