TD Cowen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Outperform”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,400.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,253.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,048.77. The firm has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

