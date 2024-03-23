KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $18,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $7,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

