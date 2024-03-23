Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

