KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.