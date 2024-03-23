Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

