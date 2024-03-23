Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342,749 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 516,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

