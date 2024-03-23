Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $945.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

