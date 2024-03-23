UBS Group Begins Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.