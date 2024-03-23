Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 68.43 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.58.

In other news, insider Luka Mucic acquired 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25). Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

