Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Luka Mucic acquired 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25). Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
