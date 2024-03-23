FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) vs. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Critical Contrast

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Splunk has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Splunk and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $4.22 billion 6.27 $263.73 million $1.26 124.52 FingerMotion $34.05 million 3.32 -$7.54 million ($0.10) -21.50

Profitability

Splunk has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Splunk and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk 6.26% 32,117.42% 7.18% FingerMotion -13.32% -39.98% -30.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Splunk and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18 FingerMotion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $135.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. FingerMotion has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given FingerMotion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FingerMotion is more favorable than Splunk.

Summary

Splunk beats FingerMotion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 18, 2024, Splunk Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

