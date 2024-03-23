Contrasting Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) & Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hilton Worldwide and Whitbread, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 7 8 0 2.53 Whitbread 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Whitbread.

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Whitbread’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $10.24 billion 5.21 $1.14 billion $4.33 48.80 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 11.15% -94.46% 10.72% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Whitbread on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

